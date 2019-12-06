Ill. State Police trooper facing charges of sexual abuse, assault

VANDALIA, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police trooper is facing charges of sexual abuse and sexual assault.
Trooper James T. Dierkes, 29, of Greenville, Ill., was arrested on Friday, December 6 on one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault.
According to ISP, on Dec. 3, its Division of Internal Investigation received a request for assistance from the Vandalia City Police Department regarding allegations made against Dierkes.
The reported incidents happened in 2016 during his employment at the Vandalia Community High School and before his employment with ISP.
According to investigators, the victim stated she Dierkes had inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions during his employment at the high school. The investigation then led to another victim who alleged she also had inappropriate sexual contact with Dierkes on multiple occasions.
On Dec. 6, Dierkes was taken into custody and immediately relieved of duty.
He is being held at the Fayette County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
“Illinois State Police Special Agents treated the victim’s allegations as credible and within hours of disclosure initiated an investigation leading to these charges,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP agents are fiercely protective of brave crime victims and fiercely protective of the integrity of the Illinois State Police so we urge any victims to come forward.”
According to ISP, it conducts lengthy, rigorous employment background checks during the application process. Dierkes extensive background investigation included his employment at Vandalia Community High School and showed no evidence of criminal misconduct or activity at the time of his application.
Dierkes has been employed with the ISP since June 2018.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call ISP at 217-622-0924.
