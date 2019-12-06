Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Last season New England needed a last-second field goal to slip by Kansas City during the regular season and overtime to do it again in the AFC championship game. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get another chance this week against a Patriots team that’s struggling on offense but has one of the NFL’s top defenses. Playoff implications are at stake for both teams. New England can extend its NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a win. Kansas City can clinch the AFC West title with a win and Oakland loss.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and the Patriots are plenty familiar with each other heading into their Sunday showdown in Foxborough. The two teams that once met just 11 times over a 30-year stretch will be playing for the sixth time in the last five years. That includes a pair of playoff games, both won by New England, including last season's overtime victory over the Chiefs in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. This year's game could be another playoff with both teams in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals manager Mike Matheny has announced his first coaching staff in Kansas City and most of the names are familiar. Hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and pitching coach Cal Eldred will return from Ned Yost's staff in the same roles. Pedro Grifol will move from working with catchers to bench coach, Rusty Kuntz will move back to first base and Vance Wilson will shift to third base. Larry Carter is joining the big league club after working with Royals minor league players, and John Mabry and Rafael Belliard are the newcomers to the organization.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — After losing multiple contributors from its NCAA Tournament team, Iowa knew it would have to lean on junior center Luka Garza this season. He has responded with an All America-type start to the season. The 6-foot-11 Garza enters his Big Ten opener at fourth-ranked Michigan as the only Power Five player in the country averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds a game. Garza is also shooting 56.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent on 3s. He leads the Hawkeyes in 10 different statistical categories.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 15 points to lead five Wichita State players in double figures as the Shockers rolled past Central Arkansas 95-69. Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Jaime Echenique and Tyson Etienne added 13 points apiece for the Shockers.
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian defeated Southeast Missouri 73-64. Payten Ricks had 15 points for Abilene Christian.