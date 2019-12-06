Gov. Bevin orders flags half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Bevin (R-Ky) has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered half-staff on Saturday, Dec. 7. in honor of Pearl-Harbor Remembrance Day.
This action is to remember and honor the more than 2,000 Americans who died in the 1941 surprise attack of the Pearl Harbor base.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8, 78 years ago.
Of the 1,177 sailors and marines who died on the USS Arizona, at least 19 were Kentuckians.
They are:
- Fireman First Class Purdy Renaker Bedford
- Fireman Third Class Walter Karr Bolling
- Fire Controlman Third Class Jack C. Buckley
- Seaman First Class William Milford Cox
- Gunner’s Mate Second Class Cecil Thomas Crowe
- Private James Berkley Dawson
- Coxswain Wand B. Doyle
- Electrician’s Mate Third Class William Walker Ford
- Seaman First Class Elmo Howard
- Ensign Robert Lawrence Leopold
- Seaman Second Class Leroy Manning
- Mess Attendant Second Class Tommy Lee Moss
- Fireman First Class Mervin Eugene Osborne
- Storekeeper Third Class Edwin Lester Puckett
- Storekeeper Third Class Clay Cooper Rector
- Boatswain’s Mate First Class Chester Clay Rose
- Gunner’s Mate Third Class Lambert Ray Tapp
- Fireman First Class Lenvil Leo Watkins
- Gunner’s Mate Third Class William Byron Whitt
All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.
