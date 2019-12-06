Former Mo. Director of Public Safety announces run for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A familiar name in southeast Missouri law enforcement wants to get back in uniform.
Charles A. “Drew” Juden, III announces his run for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff on the Republican ticket.
“This is my hometown”, Juden tells me of Cape Girardeau. “I was raised a block and a half away from the news station. It’s where I grew up. It’s where I started my law enforcement career. I started as an explorer scout with Cape County Sheriff’s Department. And I just think it would be really cool to go back there and serve the citizens of Cape County.”
During his 41-year law enforcement career, Juden served as Missouri Director of Public Safety and as Director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Current Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson is also a Republican.
I asked Juden how his decision might impact both the department and the Cape County Republican party.
“I don’t look at it as a shake-up. I look at it as an opportunity to give the citizens a choice. I think I can bring some things to the table to serve the citizens of Cape County. I’m very humbled at the opportunity to come back to Cape County.”
Juden announced Trae Bertrand of Cape Girardeau will serve as his treasurer and Annette Ressel of Jackson as his deputy treasurer. Juden and his wife Debbie live in Cape Girardeau County. They have three adult sons all working in the public safety sector, along with two grandsons.
