Former Mississippi Co. sheriff expected to be released from federal prison

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Mississippi County sheriff is expected to be released from federal prison before Christmas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Hutcheson, 36, is expected to be released on December 18.
He is housed at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City, Arkansas.
Hutcheson pleaded guilty to federal felony charges as part of a global resolution of federal and state criminal and civil cases pending against him.
He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and to illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others, in this case mobile telephone numbers, without lawful authority. Also, in connection with the commission of the state felony crime of forgery.
On Monday, April 30, Hutcheson was sentenced to six months in federal prison, four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. All ran concurrent.
He had been out on voluntary surrender, meaning the U.S. Marshals Office called on him when and where he was to report to start his sentence. He arrived at federal prison on June 20, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
