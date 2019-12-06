First Alert: Soggy, chilly morning

(KFVS) - It’s a dreary, cool and wet start to your Friday.
Brian Alworth says rain this morning will be light to moderate and will taper of quickly.
This afternoon will be dry, cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s.
The weekend is looking dry and slightly warmer with highs near 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.
Monday, we’ll be tracking more rain and breezy conditions. Following this system it will much colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.