First Alert: Soggy, chilly morning

After the rain moves out of the Heartland by late-morning, Brian Alworth says your Friday will chilly and dry. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | December 6, 2019 at 4:12 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 4:12 AM

(KFVS) - It’s a dreary, cool and wet start to your Friday.

Brian Alworth says rain this morning will be light to moderate and will taper of quickly.

Patchy light to moderate rain is moving through the region this morning. The rain should stick around for the morning hours but will be moving out by mid-day.

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Friday, December 6, 2019

This afternoon will be dry, cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and slightly warmer with highs near 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Monday, we’ll be tracking more rain and breezy conditions. Following this system it will much colder with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

