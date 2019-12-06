First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

The upcoming weekend is looking fairly uneventful in terms of weather, as the upper levels develop a weak ridge. This will keep us dry and cool but not cold. If clouds stick around all weekend it could stay a bit cooler than forecast, but right now it looks like we’ll have highs near 50 on Saturday and then near 60 on Sunday. By Monday, however, things become active as a strong upper trough moves in from the west. This will bring mild but breezy and showery conditions Monday, followed by sharply colder weather starting Monday night thru the remainder of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mainly in the 30s, with lows in the 20s!