First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

A weather system moving through the region this morning is spreading clouds and patchy light to moderate rain over the region. This will make for a cool, wet start to the day. But as this system moves off to the east, rain will taper off pretty quickly from west to east by the mid to late morning hours. However, a trailing cold front will then push through from NW to SE, introducing cooler north winds….so by this afternoon it will be dry but breezy and chilly. Some decrease in cloud cover is possible during the afternoon but some forecast models hang on to quite a bit of cloud cover even into the evening hours. In any event, it will be a dry but breezy and chilly evening.
The upcoming weekend is looking fairly uneventful in terms of weather, as the upper levels develop a weak ridge. This will keep us dry and cool but not cold. If clouds stick around all weekend it could stay a bit cooler than forecast, but right now it looks like we’ll have highs near 50 on Saturday and then near 60 on Sunday. By Monday, however, things become active as a strong upper trough moves in from the west. This will bring mild but breezy and showery conditions Monday, followed by sharply colder weather starting Monday night thru the remainder of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mainly in the 30s, with lows in the 20s!
