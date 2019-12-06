Expecting a mainly dry weekend

Temperatures will drop for much of the Heartland as we move through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. We are expecting dry conditions with temperatures slipping into the 40s for your early evening plans. We will clear out by time we move in Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. More clouds expected Sunday. More rain expected Sunday night into Monday. Behind that system much colder air returns on Tuesday.