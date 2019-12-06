Deer found in Independence County tests positive for CWD

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reported Friday a deer in Independence County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
The buck, according to a news release, tested positive for CWD at the Arkansas Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and later confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison.
Independence County is outside the AGFC’s CWD Management Zone. The AGFC said it does not plan to make any changes to deer-hunting regulations for the remainder of the season.
Dr. Jenn Ballard, state wildlife veterinarian for the commission, said the agency will evaluate the need to expand the CWD zone once the season is over.
“Changing the regulations mid-season would not be fair to hunters,” Ballard said.
According to the news release:
Since the confirmed CWD positive deer was found in Independence County, the AGFC has set up a new CWD-testing collection station in Oil Trough.
The first case of CWD in the state was reported in February 2016. Since then the AGFC has sampled and tested more than 20,000 deer and elk. So far, 770 have tested positive.
