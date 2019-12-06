A chilly start to our weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving through the Heartland this afternoon causing a wide range of temperatures across the area. Temperatures range from the lower 60s in our far southern counties to the lower 40s in our far northern counties. We are seeing a thin layer of clouds behind this front, but no rain is occurring with these clouds. These clouds should begin to break apart this evening allowing for cold temperatures overnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s north to lower 30s south.