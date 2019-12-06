Carbondale man found guilty of shooting at cemetery employee

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced for a shooting at a cemetery in June 2019.
Ricky D. Richardson, 32, of Carbondale, was found guilty of one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm towards a person and one count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, following a three-day jury trial in Jackson County.
According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr, on the afternoon of June 24, Richardson went to the Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale and threatened to shoot one of the employees. Minutes later, he found the employee in his car on his way home and fired one shot at the employee at the intersection of North Bridge and Owens Streets.
He reportedly used a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. On firing, the pistol fell apart and the slide landed in the roadway.
The attorney’s office said the shot missed the employee but hit a home on the north end of the street. No one was injured.
Richardson left the area, but officers found him driving a car that matched the description given by witnesses. Richardson was positively identified when he waved at the officer.
After waving, Richardson sped off.
His car was found parked on East Oak Street. When they searched the vehicle, officers found a spent .22 caliber shell casing in the driver’s side interior door handle.
Richardson could not be found at the time, but was caught a month later in Lake County, Tennessee.
According to Attorney Carr’s office, Richardson has multiple prior felony convictions including: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance out of Dyers County, Tenn.; and theft from a person over $300 out of Jackson County, Ill.
Richardson’s bond was revoked and he remains in custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
