The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army continues to raise funds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is aiming to raise $341,000.00 during their annual Tree of Lights Campaign.
“We are currently behind where we would like to be on our overall goal. Of the $341,000.00 we have only raised $77,332.00.” Says Lt. Matt, “Our mail appeal really seems down this year, which is the larger part of our Tree of Light Campaign. We really hope it picks up in the coming weeks.”
The iconic Red Kettles have been out since November 15th and the Army has been receiving donations through their mail appeal since the beginning of November.
The money raised is the bulk of The Salvation Army’s operating budget for the 2020 year.
“The money raised during our Tree of Lights Campaign is how we operate our programs, keep the lights on and pay our employees.” Said Lt. Matt DeGonia, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army. “It is our biggest fundraising opportunity and we need all the help we can get.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.