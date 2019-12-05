What you need to know Dec. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Dec. 5.
It’s another frosty morning with clear skies and light winds.
Brian Alworth says highs today will be near 60.
Clouds will start to push into the Heartland mid-afternoon and this evening ahead of rain.
Showers will continue into Friday morning with highs in the 50s.
The weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
- A U.S. sailor opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Wednesday. Two of the victims died and the shooter took his own life.
- One month before the scheduled roll-out of legalized marijuana in Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker signs a follow-up bill which addresses some technical issues.
- In the spirit of giving, KFVS-12 is teaming up with the Salvation Army and several food banks to give back to those in need. Click here for details on how you can help.
- ‘Farm Fresh’ milk from a glass bottle will soon be a thing of the past. The Chester Dairy Company announced it’s ceasing operations on December 31, 2019.
- A study found that a drug that curbs delusions in Parkinson’s patients did the same for people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
- A video shared on social media which shows a Russian polar bear spray-painted with thick black graffiti is grabbing the attention of many worldwide.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.