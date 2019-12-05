Tracking rain chances tonight and Friday

This afternoon will be nice and mild, but clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds will bring a chance of rain with them. Most of the rain will be light, with just a few pockets of moderate rain. Best rain chances will be tonight through the morning hours on Friday. Right now it looks like the rain will move out of the area in time for your Friday evening plans. Lows tonight will only be in the 40s. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 50s for much of the Heartland. The weekend is looking dry and fairly mild. Widespread rain returns on Sunday night into Monday.