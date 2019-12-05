Thefts from vehicles on the rise in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Lock-up your vehicles! This is the message the Perryville Police Department and others in the Heartland want vehicle owners to abide by always.
Since Saturday, Nov. 30, Perryville Police said there have been more than 15 reports of items taken from vehicles. Of those reports, 99 percent of the vehicles were unlocked.
This all happened in a five days span.
The theft reports are not in one central location of the city, but spread out.
Police are urging owners to remove valuables and to lock their vehicles.
They said locking a vehicle will deter most thieves.
