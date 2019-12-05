Teen injured after driver falls asleep, hits mailbox and utility pole

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old girl was injured in a single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The crash happened on the 500 block of Berger Rd. at approximately 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Dillion Ferguson, 27 of Kevil, fell asleep while driving and hit a mailbox and a utility pole.
A Paducah teen, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
A portion of Berger Rd. was closed while crews from Paducah Power worked to replace the damaged utility pole.
Jason’s Collision Center, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy EMS and DES assisted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.