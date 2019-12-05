Southeast Missouri State is helping drivers with parking tickets in exchange for donations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Southeast Missouri State offers drivers a way to help others and help themselves.During the week of December ninth parking services will be collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries in place of payment on parking tickets.
The manager Frannie Helton of parking services said, they have a system of turning parking fees into needed donations.
“For a five can donation we will wave a ten dollar donation for them, for a ten can donation we will wave a 20 dollar ticket for them, should they not have a ten or 20 dollar ticket on their account we will wave a ticket of a higher charge,” she said.
The offer is not available for fire lane or Handicap violations ,and must be a ticket received during the Fall 2019 semester.
The parking services department plans to donate the items to the Red hawk pantry on campus. Helton said they hope this will not just stock the pantry but, also bring awareness to students that the items are available.
They will be accepting donations until December thirteenth. Donation will we accepted during business hours, Monday- Thursday 7:30- 5:30 pm and Friday 7:30-5:00pm. The donations are open for the public to participate.
