SIU Carbondale’s 2019 fall commencement is Dec. 14

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 1,100 Southern Illinois University Carbondale students will celebrate at the fall 2019 commencement on December 14.
The ceremony for all colleges including the SIU School of Law starts at 2 p.m. at the Banterra Center.
As of Dec. 2, there are 1,106 candidates for degrees: 827 for bachelor’s degrees, 196 for master’s degrees, 55 for doctoral degrees, 15 for law degrees and 13 for associate degrees.
The commencement ceremony is open to the public and tickets are not required.
