Outpatient office opening in Carterville, Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting took place in Carterville, Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Centerstone hosted the event and an open house from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Carterville location on Municipal Drive.
This is all to celebrate the opening of the Carterville outpatient office.
A spokesperson with Centerstone said this was after the Marion Illinois Centre Healthcare clinic moves to the Carterville location.
Improvements have been made and spokespeople say the changes will help in delivering care to change people’s lives.
