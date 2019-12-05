OnStar helps authorities in vehicle chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The company OnStar helps authorities in Jefferson County Illinois a supposed suspect driving a stolen vehicle.
On Dec. 3, Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department where able to stop a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle.
Authorities worked with OnStar who was able to shut down the vehicle, while investigators where chasing the vehicle.
Bobby Smith 42, of Granite City was arrested without injury.
He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail were he was charged with aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, resisting a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and bringing contraband into a penal institution.
