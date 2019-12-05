Mo. DHSS announces timing for medical marijuana licenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Senior Services section for medical marijuana regulation will begin issuing medical marijuana facility licenses before the end of 2019.
DHSS is announced tentative dates of license issuance for all facility types.
Medical marijuana facility license issuance is expected to occur on the following schedule:
- Testing facilities: approximately Dec. 19, 2019
- Transportation facilities: approximately Dec. 23, 2019
- Cultivation facilities: approximately Dec. 26, 2019
- Infused Products Manufacturing facilities: approximately Jan. 10, 2020
- Dispensary facilities: approximately Jan. 24, 2020
- Seed to Sale: Jan. 31, 2020
The Department will notify licensees of their application approval through email, sent to at least two individuals on the application, including the primary contact.
“We look forward to working with all licensed entities as we begin to build a safe and compliant medical marijuana industry in Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
Each facility application must be approved or denied within 150 days of the date on which the application was considered complete.
