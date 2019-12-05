Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-POMPEO’S-FUTURE-TRUMP
Trump: Would talk to Pompeo if GOP risks losing in Kansas
LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would talk to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about running for an open Senate seat in Kansas if Republicans appeared at risk of losing it next year. Trump’s comments to reporters Tuesday in London during a NATO meeting came as Pompeo dismissed speculation about his seeking the seat. Trump said if he thought Republicans might lose their first Senate race in Kansas since 1932, “I would have to talk to Mike.”
SCHOOL BUS CRASH
School bus crash injures student, vehicle driver
(Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com)
RIVERTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a southeast Kansas school bus was hit from behind while it was stopped on a highway picking up a student. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said the Riverton school bus carrying 13 students was hit Tuesday morning on U.S. 166 about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) east of Baxter Springs. The patrol says a 13-year-old male student on the bus and the driver of the vehicle were taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.