KY 1420/KY 996 intersection in McCracken Co. closed due to gas leak

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The intersection of KY 1420/Carneal Road and KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road is closed due to a gas leak.
According to the McCracken County Emergency Management, it will be a couple of hours before a crew can start repairs to the 8-inch gas main at the site. The intersection will stay closed until repairs are finished.
The estimated duration is six hours.
The West McCracken Fire Department and McCracken County Rescue have units on site.
