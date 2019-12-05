KFVS12 Great Big Christmas Giveaway

RELATED CONTENT

KFVS12 Great Big Christmas Giveaway

KFVS12 Great Big Christmas Giveaway

Published 1h at 3:01 PM
12 Nights of Lights 2019

  12 Nights of Lights 2019

November 27
Heartland Hunters 2019

Heartland Hunters 2019

October 31
2019 KFVS Golf Card

2019 KFVS Golf Card

Here's your chance to play 13 rounds of golf for just $75!
March 12