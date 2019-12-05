Jackson Mo changes special trash pick-up program

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting in Jan., 2020, the City of Jackson will offer the special pickup by appointment anytime during the year, except holiday weeks.
In the past, the City has had an annual Clean-Up/Fix-Up Week, where crews picked up all qualifying solid waste placed at the curb on the regularly scheduled trash collection day.
This new program will now give the customers control of the timing of their individual pickups, instead of it being one standard week.
Each residential trash location will be allowed one free special pickup per calendar year.
Instructions to customers participating in the new Special Pickup Program:
- No additional trash bag stickers are required for household waste. The normal three bag limit is not enforced on the customer’s Special Pickup day.
- All solid waste must be placed at curbside by 8:00 a.m. on the customer’s scheduled Special Pickup day.
- All items placed at curbside will be disposed of - including trash cans, boxes, bags, and other containers. It is required that all household trash be bagged, tied, or bundled in some manner.
- No yard waste will be collected during the Special Pickup day.
- Paint cans must be dried out or have the lid tightly sealed so that no paint can seep out. It is recommended that kitty litter or floor-dry be mixed in with the paint for a quicker drying time.
- No electronic waste will be collected including, but not limited to, appliances, televisions, computer monitors, and other miscellaneous electronics. Under the City’s E-cycle Program, customers can dispose of these items daily at a drop-off point at the Recycling Center for a small fee.
- A four (4) cubic yard limit applies on the amount of solid waste placed at curbside during the Special Pickup day. Four (4) cubic yards is a square that is approximately 7’ long by 4’ wide by 4’ deep. For items longer than 10’ long, it is recommended they be cut into 5’ lengths.
The following items are not accepted for Special Pickups: Tires, batteries, motor oil, concrete, railroad ties, automobile parts, pesticides, or hazardous materials.
Customers must pay the fee for any Special Pickups over and above the one free Special Pickup allowance per residential address per year.
After the free Special Pickup, the Sanitation Department will pick up certain bulky items by appointment only and fees will be based on size and content.
There is a minimum charge of $50.00 that must be pre-paid.
To make arrangements for additional Special Pickups, customers can call or email the Public Works Department.
In August of 2019, the Board of Alderman approved the change to Jackson’s bulk rubbish and special pickup program.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.