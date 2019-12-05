First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Today will be another pretty nice December day, although a weather system approaching from the west will spread clouds across the Heartland by afternoon and evening….and rain is likely tonight into early Friday. A weak weather system coming out of the Rockies will actually strengthen and slow down a bit tonight into Friday…so that today will be a bit nicer and Friday a bit wetter than earlier forecast. In particular, tomorrow morning will likely be chilly and wet….although rain should taper off from west to east by about mid-day. Highs will be close to 60 again this afternoon, but will be held down to the low 50s Friday by rain and clouds.
The upcoming weekend is looking so-so….with a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday looks like a fairly mild but breezy day as a major system gathers strength to our west. On Monday an upper trough will drive a strong cold front into the Heartland with clouds and showers….followed by sharply colder conditions for the remainder of the week….with highs on Tuesday, for example, only in the 30s. Farther out, some models are hinting at a messy winter mix about next Friday (the 13th!) but this is a long way out.
