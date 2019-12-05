First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Today will be another pretty nice December day, although a weather system approaching from the west will spread clouds across the Heartland by afternoon and evening….and rain is likely tonight into early Friday. A weak weather system coming out of the Rockies will actually strengthen and slow down a bit tonight into Friday…so that today will be a bit nicer and Friday a bit wetter than earlier forecast. In particular, tomorrow morning will likely be chilly and wet….although rain should taper off from west to east by about mid-day. Highs will be close to 60 again this afternoon, but will be held down to the low 50s Friday by rain and clouds.