First Alert: Frosty morning

(KFVS) - Get out the ice scraper. Some could have frost on their vehicle windows this morning.
Brian Alworth says wake-up temperatures are in the low 30s with clear skies and light winds.
Clouds will start to move into the Heartland by the afternoon and evening.
Highs today will be close to 60.
Rain is likely tonight and into Friday morning.
Showers should taper off from west to east by mid-day.
Friday will be in the low 50s.
The weekend will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.
On Sunday, expect breezy conditions with highs in the upper 50s.
More rain is in the forecast for Monday.
