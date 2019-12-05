Deputies investigating deadly 2-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky woman was killed after a crash involving a delivery truck in McCracken County.
The crash happened on Old U.S. Highway 45 and Lebanon Church Rd. at approximately 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta Holt, 47, attempted to cross Old U.S. Hwy. 45 with her car and pulled into the path of a delivery truck.
Deputies responded to the scene within minutes..
With the help of local residents, the deputies freed Holt from her car and began life-saving measures.
Holt and the driver of the delivery truck, 22-year-old Jarrett Hines of Boaz, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
A short time after arriving at the hospital, Holt died from her injuries.
The intersection of Old U.S. Hwy. 45 and Lebanon Church Rd. was closed for approximately four hours. The closure allowed crews to remove the vehicles and deputies to investigate the crash.
Kentucky State Police, Mercy Regional EMS, Lone Oak/Hendron Fire Department, the McCracken County Coroner’s Office and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office assisted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and at the scene.
