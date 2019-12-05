1 dead in Williamson Co.; leaf burning spread to golf cart, vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating an apparent accidental death in a Lake of Egypt neighborhood.
Sheriff Bennie Vick said that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, deputies and the Lake of Egypt Fire Department were dispatched to what was initially thought to be a vehicle fire with a person injured.
It was determined that a person had been burning leaves to clear a drainage ditch. The fire became uncontrolled and spread to a nearby golf cart and to a vehicle parked at a neighbor’s house.
According to the sheriff, the person burning the leaves passed away from serious injuries sustained during the incident.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Williamson County Coroner and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
