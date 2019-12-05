Brown-Forman: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

December 5, 2019 at 7:03 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 7:03 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $282 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $989 million in the period.

Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

Brown-Forman shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.A