U.S. 60/Main St. to close in Marion, Ky. for Christmas parade

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The annual Marion, Kentucky Christmas parade will take place on Saturday afternoon Dec. 7.
Kentucky Transportation officials said U.S. 60/Main Street will be closed for about an hour in downtown Marion.
The street will be closed from the intersection with US 641 at mile point 9.2 extending eastward to the intersection with First Street at mile point 9.65 to allow the Christmas Parade to pass through town.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the street will be blocked.
Officials said there will be no marked detour. Passenger vehicles may self-detour via side streets.
The Marion Police Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, and Crittenden County Rescue Squad personnel will provide traffic control during the closure of U.S. 60 for the parade.
