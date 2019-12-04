Today is the pick day of the week

After a frosty morning, sunshine will help warm us up nicely by the afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the lower 50s north to upper 50s south. Tonight will be cold again as lows dip back to the freezing mark. Clouds will increase quickly through the day on Thursday, so enjoy the sun today. Slight rain chances are back in the forecast by Thursday evening/night into Friday morning. We dry out by Friday evening and most of the weekend is looking dry as well.