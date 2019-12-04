Three people facing charges in Bowling Green after selling an infant for $2000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people in Bowling Green, Kentucky are facing charges after buying and selling a child.
According to WKYT, police were told by officials at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary School that a woman was giving a child away.
Maria Domingo Perez, the mother of the child, was talked to by Bowling Green police. She admitted to giving the child away to Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose.
Detectives spoke with Manuel and Jose, who said that they had paid $2000 to Perez for the child.
The three individuals are now being charged with selling and purchasing a child for adoption, which is a class D felony.
The child, as well as Perez’s four other children, are now with social services.
