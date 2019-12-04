State leader supports legislation to benefit veterans and their families

RED BUD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Representative Nathan Reitz (D) Steeleville, said he has recently supported new measures to make sure that both military member and their families receive the support they need both during and after they serve.
Reitz has sponsored and supported several bills to benefit veterans and their families, including Senate Bill 1468, which allows families to take advantage of the Veterans and Military Personnel Discount Program to receive discounts on a wide-range of important products.
He has also supported House Bill 120, which creates the Veterans Service-Related Ailments Task Force to create new solutions to help with the physical problems veterans face as a result of the time they served.
“No Illinoisan, and definitely not a military member or someone in their family, should have to face challenges when seeing a physician or seeking medical care relating to a service-related injury or ailment." As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs committee, I will continue to work in Springfield to see that veterans have access to the health care and benefits they deserve, along with the support that their families need while their loved ones serve our great country,” said Reitz.
