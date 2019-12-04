St. Louis Aquarium set to open on Christmas

The St. Louis Aquarium is opening on Christmas day. (Source: St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station)
By Jasmine Adams | December 4, 2019 at 6:15 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:15 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The wait is over!

Earlier this year, staff at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station promised an opening in late 2019.

Staff have made a jolly announcement about their official opening day!

The aquarium will open on Christmas, December 25, at noon.

Tickets will be available for purchase at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4, online only.

Staff said ticketing will be timed. That means you’ll need to choose a date and time to go as you buy your tickets.

Combo passes will go on sale at a later date.

Learn more about ticket prices and planning your visit here.

