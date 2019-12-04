Southern Ill. dairy company going out of business

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dairy company is going out of business.
On December 31, the Chester Dairy Co. will end their daily operations due to a decreased demand for their dairy products, continually rising costs and increased pressure from their competitors.
Because of this, the Courtois Farm Fresh store in Perryville will begin selling Prairie Farms products. In addition, the store said Prairie Farms will be private labeling Farm Fresh gallons and half-gallons of milk in plastic containers for the stores.
Effective Dec. 23, Courtois Farm Fresh Stores will no longer be charging $1 glass bottle deposit. They will give a $1 credit on all bottles returned the week of Dec. 23 through the time they leave to get their last load of Farm Fresh milk from Chester Dairy Co. on Friday, Dec. 27. After that date, no credit will be given for returned glass bottles.
The Courtois Farm Fresh Store opened its doors in 1972.
