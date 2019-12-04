Share you shelter pet story on Dec. 5

(KFVS)- Did you rescue your pets? The 10th annual Celebrate Shelter Pets Day is on Thursday, December 5.
The organization Shelter Pet Project is asking those who adopted pets from shelters and pet rescue organizations to share their story on social media.
The Shelter Pet Project said that people are more likely to adopt a pet from a shelter if they have spoken with someone who has already done so.
The Shelter Pet Project encourages those who want to participate to share photos of their adopted pets across social media and use #CelebrateShelterPets. You can also tag the Shelter Pet Project @shelterpets on Twitter or @shelterpetproject on Instagram and Facebook.
Celebrate Shelter Pets Day began in 2010 as a collaborative effort between the Ad Council, the Humane Society of the United States and Maddie’s Fund. The event was first called “Shelter Pets Take Over Facebook Day.”
Now the event takes place on the first Thursday after Thanksgiving and has grown to include all social platforms. Research from the the Shelter Pet Project shows that since the campaign has began their has been a 24 percent increase in pet adoptions.
Those looking into adopting a pet can visit TheShelterPetProject.org where they can see shelters in their area, watch adoption success stories and learn more information on pet adoption.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.