New Madrid Elem. School national recognized

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid Elementary School was named a National ESEA Distinguished School.
The school was nominated by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and is one of up to only 100 schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for student achievement in 2019.
The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes up to two schools per state each year for their student achievements.
The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of schools in at least one of three categories:
- Category 1 - Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years
- Category 2 - Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years
- Category 3 - Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc)
In February, a group of faculty members from the school will be treated as honored guests at the National Title 1 ESEA Conference in Atlanta, Ga., and will officially accept the award on behalf of the school and the community of New Madrid at a special ceremony.
