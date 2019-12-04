MoDOT looking for companies with design-build services

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Companies with design build teams are wanted.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is asking for Letters of Interest from companies that could provide design-build services for the Southeast District’s Bootheel Bridge Bundle project.
Department officials said the project will improve bridges throughout Southeast Missouri.
Out of those who submit letters, one design-build team will be selected to design and construct the project.
Governor Mike Parsons passed the “Focus on Bridges” program during the General Assembly’s 2019 session.
Thirteen bridges are included in the Bootheel Bridge Bundle.
Department officials said the program has $50 million in state general revenue to fund 45 high priority bridge projects throughout the state.
An industry meeting will be held from 1 to 3 .m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
This will be at the department’s Southeast District Office in Sikeston, Mo.
Officials said a presentation will be made on the project, followed by a question and answer period and time for networking at the meeting.
Firms interested in receiving this project information should send a one-page Letter of Interest to MoDOT by registered mail or similar delivery method that indicates proof of receipt.
Letters must be in by no later than Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Address all correspondence to:
Benji Philpot, P.E. (MO)
Missouri Department of Transportation
PO Box 160
Sikeston, MO 63801
Officials ask that in the Letter of Interest, companies include the company name and a contact person at your company with address, phone and fax numbers and email. Please indicate if your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).
A completed Letter of Interest form will also be accepted at modot.org/bootheel-bridge-bundle.
Department officials said they expect the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to be released the day of the meeting.
