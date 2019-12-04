Juvenile on TN most wanted list, another accused of murder still on run after 4 escape from detention facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles are wanted in Tennessee and two have been arrested after officials said they escaped from a juvenile detention facility.
Brandon Caruthers, 17, is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on a Davidson County General Sessions Criminal Warrant charging him with escape.
Officials said an armed robbery charge from August 2018 against Caruthers was transferred last month to Criminal Court.
Caruthers is described as a black make with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′10′ and weighs around 180 pounds.
If you have information about where Caruthers might be you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
A reward of up to $ 2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Moris Marsh, 17, is wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Marsh is accused of murder according to officials.
Caruthers and Marsh are two four individuals who escaped from the downtown Nashville juvenile detention facility on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Officials said they should be considered dangerous.
If you have information about either escapee you can also call 1-615-742-7463 for Nashville police.
Two other escapees, Decorrius Writght, 16, and Calvin Howse, 15, have been captured.
Police said Wright is accused of murder.
Howse was being held as the result of his arrest on November 21 on charges of auto theft and gun possession. He had an armed robbery charge last year.
Metro Nashville police said the two were brought in by the Juvenile Crime Task Force.
