Jackson preps for state championship

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Signs of support showed up all over Jackson as the Indians prepare to play for a state championship.
The undefeated football team travels to Columbia on Saturday, December 7 with a chance of bringing home a state title.
Fans said they are excited for the game. So excited that the Christmas parade was pushed back a day.
“I’m pretty sure the entire town of Jackson will be a ghost town on Saturday because most people will be up in Columbia that day.”
Janey Foust, vice president of Uptown Revitalization Organization, said no one would even be at the parade on Saturday.
“We wouldn’t have the Jackson High band, which you can’t have a parade without the band, so we made the decision to move it so that everyone could enjoy the parade,” she said.
Foust said moving the parade back a day takes some time, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We are over the moon excited,” she said. “The last Saturday we had the game on here at the store. There was so much yelling and whooping and hollering and the town is just, they’re ecstatic."
Jackson football coach Brent Eckley said the community has been there for the team since day one.
“It’s not surprising, but you never get tired of it. It makes us so proud of our community, not just myself, but our whole team,” he said. “We are so proud that we are from here and that all the people support us.”
He said he was “full steam ahead” on switching the parade because it’s been so long since they made it to a championship game.
Brook Welker, sister of quarterback Cael Welker, said she can’t even contain how happy she is.
“I am super excited that Cael and the whole team has made it and how excited the whole town is about the game,” she said. “There are so many people that are going. All the hotels in Columbia are booked at this point. The boys are going to have a great game.”
Eckley said this team has been a special one, and they are taking it day-by-day.
“This is our last Tuesday as a team, this our last Tuesday, and it’s clear and it’s defined. There is no next Tuesday. This is the last Tuesday and we wanna get the most out of it.”
The Indians will face off against Carthage at 7 p.m. in Columbia at Faurot Field.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.