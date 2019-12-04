Illinois governor signs bill to create ethic reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signs ethics reform bill and appointed four members to the newly formed Joint Commission on Ethic and Lobbying Reform.
Senate bill 1639 which was signed into law on Dec. 4, increases lobbyist disclosure requirements which lobbyist within the state must register with the Secretary of State’s office which will then create a public database which will list lobbyist any contributions they made and statements of economic interest.
“The people of Illinois deserve a state government they can trust, and that means we need to put stronger ethical safeguards in place, prioritize transparency and demand more accountability from public servants,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
A ethics board made up of 16 members from Illinois’ executive and legislative branches will over see the new legislation and make recommendations to change the state ethics law and will seek the public’s input.
