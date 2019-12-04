Ill. man thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer

By Jasmine Adams | December 4, 2019 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 6:06 AM

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from Carmi, Illinois was injured in a collision involving a deer north of Eldorado on US 45.

Illinois State Police offiicals said it happened on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 12:40 a.m.

John P. McKay, 40, was headed north on a Blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Police said a deer walked onto the road and McKay was unable to avoid hitting the animal.

The motorcycle overturned and threw McKay from his seat.

He was not wearing a helmet.

McKay was taken to an Indiana hospital for treatment.

District 19 Troopers were assisted by Eldorado Police Department.

