Heartland high school student gets perfect ACT score

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCraken County High School senior received a perfect ACT score.
Ella McBee received a 36 composite score on the nationwide exam.
Her achievement is rare less than 0.5 percent of test takers receive such score.
In 2019, less than 5,000 out of the 1.8 million students who took the test received a perfect score.
“We are extremely proud of Ella for her national achievement,” said Matt Houser, principal at McCracken County High School.
The ACT an entrance exam for colleges and universities use to make admissions decisions.
