Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 12/3
By Todd Richards | December 3, 2019 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 11:03 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here are high school and college basketball scores from Tuesday 12/3.

NCAA Basketball

(Women)

Southeast Missouri-61

Saint Louis-76

(Men)

Murray State-69

Missouri State-71

SEMO Conference Semifinals (Girls)

Notre Dame-47

Saxony Lutheran-30

Jackson-45

Poplar Bluff-35

SEMO Conference Consolation Semifinals (Girls)

Sikeston-50

Kennett-26

Cape Central-64

Dexter-37

H.S. Basketball (Boys)

Charleston-76

Dexter-36

Notre Dame-64

Dexter-41

