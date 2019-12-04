Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 12/3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Here are high school and college basketball scores from Tuesday 12/3.
NCAA Basketball
(Women)
Southeast Missouri-61
Saint Louis-76
(Men)
Murray State-69
Missouri State-71
SEMO Conference Semifinals (Girls)
Notre Dame-47
Saxony Lutheran-30
Jackson-45
Poplar Bluff-35
SEMO Conference Consolation Semifinals (Girls)
Sikeston-50
Kennett-26
Cape Central-64
Dexter-37
H.S. Basketball (Boys)
Charleston-76
Dexter-36
Notre Dame-64
Dexter-41
