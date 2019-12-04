Gov. Pritzker signs legislation on adult-use cannabis regulation.

“I’m proud to be a part of the team that will cement equity in this industry in a way that no other state has seen,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis Control. “The people who have been working for years behind the scenes to make this happen – we did it because we had an unquestioned understanding of what this did to our communities. I’m going to work every single day to ensure that those who have been disproportionately impacted by drug policies have the opportunity to start businesses and thrive here in Illinois.”