First Alert: Enjoy the sun today, clouds to come

(KFVS) - After a frosty morning and sunshine will help warm us up nicely by the afternoon hours.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will be in the 50s.
Tonight will be cold again as lows dip back to the freezing mark.
Clouds will increase quickly through the day on Thursday, so enjoy the sun today.
Slight rain chances are back in the forecast by Thursday evening/night into Friday morning.
We will dry out by Friday evening and most of the weekend is looking dry as well.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.