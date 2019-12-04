Donations accepted as payment for parking tickets at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve got non-perishable food items or toiletries your parking tickets may be covered.
Parking Services for Southeast Missouri State University will be partnering with the Redhawk Food Pantry to get donations and waive parking fees.
A $10 will be waived for five donated items. A $20 fine will be waived for 10 donated items.
University officials said the following items will be accepted:
- cold cereal
- hot cereal (instant oatmeal, cream of wheat, cream of rice)
- canned meats (tuna, chicken, spam, sardines)
- box meals (Hormel Completes, Hamburger/Tuna Helper, Homestyle Bakes, Ready Meals)
- canned stew
- canned chicken and dumplings
- canned or jarred pasta sauce
- peanut butter
- jelly
- hot chocolate
- facial tissues
- toilet paper
- paper towels
- bar soap
- shampoo/conditioner
- personal hygiene products (toothpaste, deodorant,toothbrushes, disposable razors)
- laundry soap pods
Donations will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These donations will not be accepted as parking ticket payment all year round.
They are only valid December 9 through 13.
Parking Services will credit the donation to one ticket of a higher fine.
The offer is not available for violations regarding fire lane or handicap locations.
Anyone with donations is asked to bring them to the Parking Services office if they are being given in place of parking ticket payment.
You do not have to have a parking ticket to donate.
Collected items will be given to the Redhawk Food Pantry the week of Dec. 16.
Call Parking services at 573-651-2310 or email officials at parking@semo.edu with questions.
