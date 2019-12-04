Deputies: Man brought child to drug deal

REIDLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s office arrested two men on charges of drug trafficking, and said one of the men had a five-year-old child with him.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky Department of Probation conducted a joint investigation that lead to a search of a vehicle and home on the 100 block of Stiles Rd. in Reidland on Tuesday, December 3.
During the search, investigators found about 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, Valium, Oxycodone and other various pills packaged for sale inside the vehicle.
Inside the home investigators say they found more than 5 pounds of marijuana, doses of Adderall, various pills, scales and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Investigators arrested David Marshall, 56, who was inside the home at the time.
In a separate investigation, detectives say they learned Anthony Daniels, 37, who has several previous drug trafficking conviction, was trafficking methamphetamine.
Daniels was contacted by undercover officers and agreed to meet them in a parking lot in Paducah later that day. When Daniels arrived, they say he had a five-year-old child with him. Officers searched Daniels and found 43 grams of crystal methamphetamine on him.
The child was released to a family member.
Daniels was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he faces charges of failure to improper signal, disregarding a stop sign, improper equipment, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd offense, trafficking in over 5 pounds of marijuana 2nd offense, Trafficking in amphetamines 2nd offense, trafficking in Oxycodone 2nd offense, trafficking in Valium 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall was also taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The investigation continues and investigators say additional charges and arrests are likely.
