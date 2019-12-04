2-vehicle crash with injuries, vehicle fire in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash has McCracken County officials on scene in Kentucky.
McCracken County Emergency Management said this is at the intersection of KY 1241 (Old U.S. 45) and KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road.
The road is blocked in southern McCracken County due to a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this morning.
Officials said there is also vehicle fire and injuries are confirmed at this location.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.
They estimate the road will be blocked for two hours.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Lebanon Church Rd. and Old US 45.
Several agencies are responding.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.